Forest Park State Farmers Market deliberately set on fire, large reward being offered

A large reward is being offered after a fire was deliberately set at the state farmers market in forest park.

95.5 WSB received an important clue from investigators to help ID the suspects.

“We have excellent footage of the suspects,” says Georgia arson unit chief investigator Tony Pritchett.

Pritchett says the blaze managed to do a lot of damage to one area, leaving about 5 stalls completely damaged.

Up to a 10-thousand-dollar reward is being offered to anyone who can point authorities to the culprits. The surveillance video is on the state insurance commissioner website.

Despite the fire, the 150-acre state farmers market remains open.