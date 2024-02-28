Forced to resign and rehired – Officers across state accused of wrongdoing now back on the force

ATLANTA — A sheriff deputy forced to resign because of an improper relationship with a high schooler has been rehired to train officers in a Cobb County police department.

As it turns out, second chances like this aren’t uncommon. An investigation found more than 200 members of local law enforcement who have resigned instead of being terminated and have since been rehired.

Records from 2015 of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reveals that superiors told Sgt. Andrew Dwyane Taylor they plan to fire him for an improper relationship that started when a 17-year-old asked for help.

“Dwayne, I’ll tell you right off the bat, I just don’t see where you can stay working here,” the recording said.

The victim’s mother, who did not want to be identified was asked if she trusted them.

“Very much. Very much,” she said.

She also said after her now ex-husband destroyed her daughter’s room, her daughter went to the Taylors—a family they had known for years—with their own high school-aged daughter.

“So his wife calls me and tells me that it’s OK, that my child is safe,” the mother said.

But a few weeks after moving in, the 45-year-old Taylor tried to kiss the teenager.

The victim’s mother said, ”I asked her. I said, ‘Is there anything inappropriate going on between you and Dwayne?’ It’s very quiet. And I just heard a real quiet. ‘Yes.’ And I immediately threw up,”

According to documents from Douglas County, Taylor admitted to investigators he had sex multiple times a week, including while he was on duty.

“I’m not a sexual predator,” Taylor told his supervisors on the recording.

Legally, he’s right. The age of consent in Georgia is 16.

“You can’t be a police officer and do things like that. Who’s going to trust you? Who would trust you? I wouldn’t trust you,” the mother said.

“If it did get out, it would undermine the confidence that the public has or the respect that the public has for our office,” superiors with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the recording.

Taylor begged that day for his job, asking for anything short of a termination.

“I know that means I could never work in law enforcement again,” he said.

After an appeal, Douglas County allowed him to resign instead.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council – or POST – originally recommended he lose his ability to work in law enforcement.

On appeal, he got probation.

Months later, he was hired as an officer at the Austell Police Department.

“We don’t trust the justice system,” the mother said.

According to POST, since 2015, more than 1,600 Georgia law enforcement officers have resigned in lieu of termination, and 18% are currently in law enforcement departments around the state.

“I don’t think it’s that surprising, frankly that that number is where it is,” said Chris Harvey, deputy executive director at POST. “These men and women are out here dealing in a very dynamic environment, a dangerous environment, doing the best they can and sometimes they get it wrong. Sometimes they make a mistake.”

Harvey said having that appeals system is important.

“The same way that in the criminal justice system, not everyone who is charged is found guilty,” Harvey said.

The Austell Police Department said in a statement, saying in part: “Andrew Taylor exercised his rights and followed a protocol laid out by POST.”

“The council considers a wide number of things when they make the recommendation. What’s the history of this officer? How long have they been an officer? Have they had previous disciplinary issues?” Harvey said.

While Taylor is back to work, the family is left scarred, losing trust in a man, and a system.

“Don’t be quite so trusting. Even with people that you know,” the victim’s mother said.

WSB-TV’s Michael Doudna contributed to this story.