Firefighter stung by swarm of yellow jackets while battling house fire

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A Sandy Springs firefighter was stung multiple times after being swarmed by yellow jackets while responding to a house fire.

Officials said the firefighter was trying to connect a hose to a fire hydrant when he disturbed a yellow jacket nest and was swarmed.

A Sandy Springs police officer used a fire extinguisher to spray the hive and the firefighter to stop the attack.

The firefighter was treated for multiple stings and is expected to be okay.

Crews were also able to extinguish the house fire.