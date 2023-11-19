Fire spreads through multiple businesses in popular Georgia mountain town

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A structure fire at a popular Georgia vacation spot spread to multiple businesses this weekend.

A spokesman with the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said the fire started at Danielle’s Cafe in downtown Blue Ridge around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Two hours later, and with the work of six fire engines, a ladder company, and over 40 personnel, the fire was under control, according to officials.

“Please avoid the downtown area. Law enforcement is currently working to keep onlookers away from the hot zone and keep roadways open for public safety crews,” officials said after the fire was contained.

Multiple fire crews were on the scene to contain the flames as several structures were involved on the block.

“Fire Fighters were able to save three businesses and three houses that were directly exposed from the initial fire,” a Fannin County EMA spokesman said.

Officials said other fire units from Union County assisted in putting the fires out.

A photo provided to our partners at Channel 2 Action News showed heavy smoke and large flames coming off of a building in the downtown area.

