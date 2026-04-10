Fire at metro Atlanta business under investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A fire at a business in metro Atlanta is under investigation on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a business fire near the intersection of Seaboard Industrial Boulevard and Hosea Road in Lawrenceville.

The property is near the Gwinnett Airport. However, it does not involve airport property.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no word on how much damage was reported.

This is an active investigation. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.