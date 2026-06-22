Final hearing set on Tucker tax increase tied to rising property values

TUCKER, GA — Tucker residents will have a final opportunity Monday night to learn about and comment on what city officials say could amount to a property tax increase for some property owners.

The Tucker City Council is holding its third and final public hearing on the city’s millage rate during a 7 p.m. meeting at Tucker City Hall.

The city plans to keep its millage rate at 2.036 mills, the same rate as last year. However, because property values have increased, some property owners could see higher tax bills.

For the first time since 2023, the city will not adopt a rollback millage rate.

Tucker Finance Director Erich Krahn said the additional revenue is needed to address rising costs.

“So that we can keep responsible management of inflationary costs, the rising costs of maintenance and the growing service or expectation for our delivery service,” Krahn said.

According to the city, the change would add just under $340,000 to the city budget.

Tucker Mayor Anne Lerner said the city is facing higher costs for services and materials.

“We have not given ourselves a constant living adjustment at all. Have we? As a city, providing service so our stuff is going up, our material is going up, everything else is going up,” Lerner said.

Residents expressed mixed opinions during a previous public hearing.

One resident said the increase was “infinitesimal” and supported the proposal, adding, “everyone has a wish list of what they want in the city.”

Resident and business owner Ted Fischer said his property taxes have increased significantly.

“You need to get some things straightened out, it’s not always just go and keep digging back to the money pot,” Fischer said.

City officials say homeowners who have filed for a homestead exemption will not see an increase.