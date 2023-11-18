Final escaped Ga. inmate, murder suspect back in custody after more than a month

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — After more than a month on the run, all four inmates who escaped a Georgia jail are back in custody.

Joey Fournier, 52, was the last inmate to be captured. He was located and arrested in Stockbridge just before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Fournier and three other inmates escaped from the Bibb County Jail on October 16.

At the time of their escape, deputies said the four inmates left the jail through a damaged window in a common space area and a cut fence. Then, a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and helped the inmates escape from the property.

At least four other people have been arrested in connection to assisting the escaped inmates.

Fournier was being held in the Bibb County Jail for the February 2022 murder of his ex-girlfriend who was found choked to death.

On Oct. 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that Chavis Stokes was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals around 2 p.m. in Montezuma, Ga.

The town of Montezuma is more than 50 miles away from the Bibb County Jail.

Stokes was previously charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

On Nov. 3, authorities confirmed that 25-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson was taken into custody at the Huntley Apartments on Park Drive in Atlanta.

Anderson was previously charged with aggravated assault.

On Nov. 12, authorities confirmed that 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell was taken into custody after officials tracked him down to a home in Augusta.

Deputies said when Barnwell was taken into custody, they found huge amounts of drugs possible for trafficking inside the home. Agents suspect the drugs to be meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and cocaine. The drugs will be tested in a lab to confirm.

Barnwell was being held for the US Marshals before his escape.