Final day to register to vote in Georgia before November elections

ATLANTA — Monday is the final day for Georgians to register to vote if they plan to cast a ballot in November’s local elections or the statewide Public Service Commission race.

Voters can find registration information and resources on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Monday also marks the start of National Voter Education Week, and Fulton County officials are launching a series of outreach efforts to help residents get election-ready. The county’s outreach team plans to host more than a dozen events across the area this week to connect with voters and provide information about registration, polling places, and upcoming deadlines.

National Voter Education Week runs through Friday, and officials encourage all eligible Georgians to take the time now to prepare for Election Day.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story