Local

Final day to register to vote in Georgia before November elections

By WSB Radio News Staff
Voting machine.
(Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Monday is the final day for Georgians to register to vote if they plan to cast a ballot in November’s local elections or the statewide Public Service Commission race.

Voters can find registration information and resources on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Monday also marks the start of National Voter Education Week, and Fulton County officials are launching a series of outreach efforts to help residents get election-ready. The county’s outreach team plans to host more than a dozen events across the area this week to connect with voters and provide information about registration, polling places, and upcoming deadlines.

National Voter Education Week runs through Friday, and officials encourage all eligible Georgians to take the time now to prepare for Election Day.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!