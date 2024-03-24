FedEx donates shoes to more than 200 Atlanta elementary school students

ATLANTA — More than 200 metro Atlanta students are stepping into the weekend with smiles on their faces and new shoes courtesy of FedEx.

The moment volunteers surprised them with brand new shoes was courtesy of a non-profit.

WSBTV was at Heritage Elementary where Fed-Ex Cares volunteers helped the kids lace up their new kicks.

This is all a part of a national non-profit called “Operation Warm.”

“I’m super duper excited, Ms. Parker! I’m getting new shoes! So we appreciate it,” one student said.

The children also received new socks from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.