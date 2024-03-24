Local

FedEx donates shoes to more than 200 Atlanta elementary school students

By WSBTV

FedEx donates more than 200 pairs of shoes

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — More than 200 metro Atlanta students are stepping into the weekend with smiles on their faces and new shoes courtesy of FedEx.

The moment volunteers surprised them with brand new shoes was courtesy of a non-profit.

WSBTV was at Heritage Elementary where Fed-Ex Cares volunteers helped the kids lace up their new kicks.

This is all a part of a national non-profit called “Operation Warm.”

“I’m super duper excited, Ms. Parker! I’m getting new shoes! So we appreciate it,” one student said.

The children also received new socks from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!