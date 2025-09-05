FBI offering $10K reward on information leading to arrest of suspected arsonist with multiple names

ATLANTA — The FBI is offering a $10,000 dollar reward on information leading to the arrest of Ronald Watson, also going by Sarah Watson, Miranda Kyle, and Emily Smith. Watson is from Kennesaw, Georgia.

Watson is convicted of arson and destruction of government property.

The charges start with an attack on the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta during a protest with other masked individuals in 2020.

Watson and others used Molotov cocktails, rocks, cinder blocks, and other materials to cause over $78,000 in damage after they breached the fences and vandalized the building.

“The right to peacefully protest never excuses acts of violence, like smashing windows and attempting to set fire to a government building,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Anyone who perpetrates or threatens violence against federal officers or property must be identified, found, and held accountable.”

Law enforcement identified Watson based on evidence from a more recent felony conviction in 2023 for assaulting a public safety officer in Oregon.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

If you know Watson’s whereabouts or have information that may lead to Watson’s arrest, please contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 800-CALL-FBI.

For further information please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6185.