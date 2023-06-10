Family says man was murdered in Jackson State Prison over money

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A family says their loved one was killed inside a Georgia prison earlier this week.

Georgia Department of Corrections officials confirmed that Carrell Johnson died in the Jackson State Prison at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

They are investigating his death as an apparent homicide. No inmates have yet been charged in connection to his death.

Johnson’s family said they believe his death was motivated by money. They say the night before his death, Johnson called his family saying he needed $600 as soon as possible.

GDOC officials have not commented on any possible motives behind Johnson’s death.

Johnson was in the Jackson State Prison serving a 20-year sentence for a 2012 conviction of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The GBI is currently conducting an autopsy to determine Johnson’s official cause of death.

