Falcons stop by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta Falcons players recently stopped by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for a visit.

The players were seen on the team’s social media accounts, posing with children in hospital beds.

Several players, including wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and linebacker Zach Harrison, visited with patients during their stop at the hospital.

The team recently wrapped up its 2024 Rookie Mini Camp.

The Falcons will kick off its preseason on Aug. 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

©2024 Cox Media Group