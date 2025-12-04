Emergency crews on scene of officer involved shooting in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A shooting that involved a police officer has shut down Dunwoody Place at Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Sergeant Leon Millholland with Sandy Springs police tells WSB Radio officers were responding to an assault call around 10:30 Thursday morning.

“Officers arrived on scene. They made contact with an individual,” Millholland reports. “During the course of the conversation, the individual was shot.”

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. The condition of the person shot has not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.