Elderly Roswell man who disappeared on Thanksgiving has been located

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man who disappeared Thursday afternoon has been located

Police say Gary Butler walked away from his home in the 12000 block of Wildwood Springs Drive, between Trailside Court and Flowing Spring Trail, Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

Officers and volunteers went door-to-door in the neighborhoods surrounding Wildwood Springs Drive to search for him Thursday evening.

At 8:20 a.m. on Friday, police confirmed he had been located. He is now in the process of being medically evaluated and returned home.

Police did not provide any additional details.

