East Point sewer work to bring lane closures this week

EAST POINT, GA — Drivers in East Point should plan for traffic disruptions this week as the city’s Water Resource Department begins sewer line replacement work on several neighborhood streets.

Single-lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Pearl Street Monday and Tuesday. Crews will then move to Dunlap Avenue Wednesday through Friday, followed by Dauphine Street from Friday through next Monday.

The city said the sewer line replacement project is designed to help build stronger infrastructure and deliver reliable services for residents. Officials also said the improvements are essential to maintaining a safe, dependable and sustainable sewer system.

The project is funded through the Municipal Option Sales Tax and the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.