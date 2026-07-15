Drug dealer sentenced to 30 years after undercover investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 years to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to selling drugs to undercover officers.

Assistant District Attorney Leland McElveen said 35-year-old Quentodd Pinkins sold drugs at several locations near Highway 92 in Woodstock.

“Each time they purchased about a gram of fentanyl from Mr. Pinkins, some of these occurred at a Wendy’s, some at a Walmart,” McElveen said.

McElveen said agents later searched Pinkins’ home and recovered several drugs.

“At his home they located about 2.6 ounces of fentanyl, 2.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 5.6 grams of ecstasy,” McElveen said.

Agents also recovered marijuana, cocaine, a revolver and cash.

In addition to the prison sentence, Pinkins will serve 15 years on probation and must pay a $200,000 fine.