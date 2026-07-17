Driver charged after video shows him pointing gun at motorcyclist during road rage incident

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County driver has been charged after police say a road rage confrontation with a motorcyclist was captured on video.

Police say the incident happened June 10 when the victim was stopped at a traffic light on Hamilton Mill Road and a Jeep pulled up beside him.

Investigators say the driver, later identified as Scott Henderson, yelled at the victim before pointing a gun at him.

According to Gwinnett County police, the victim was wearing a camera that captured a clear view of the gun, including Henderson’s finger on the trigger.

Detectives identified Henderson, obtained warrants and arrested him.

Video released by police shows Henderson being questioned by an officer after the incident. During the interview, Henderson denied pointing a gun at the motorcyclist.

“I don’t see no gun,” Henderson told the officer.

The officer responded, “Oh, it’s there.”

Henderson told the officer the motorcyclist was “aggressively weaving in and out of traffic” before he cursed at him. Henderson said he did not point a gun and claimed he was holding something else.

“It may look like it but it is not. It’s just me holding something, I had something in my hand like trash,” Henderson said.

The officer told Henderson he was being charged with aggravated assault.

“So where do we go from here?” Henderson asked.

“From here you will go to jail,” the officer responded.

Henderson then asked if he had to go to jail.

The officer responded, “Yes you do.”

“Road rage can turn dangerous in an instant. If you’re involved in a confrontation on the road, don’t engage with the other driver. Put some distance between you and them if you can, and call 911 if you feel threatened,” Gwinnett County police said.