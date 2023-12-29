Disabled Atlanta veteran who runs nonprofit at a loss after his truck is stolen in broad daylight

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta veteran known for helping others is now asking for support from the community.

Rick Evans told Channel 2’s Larry Spruill he serves his community through his organization, “Noah’s Ark Atlanta,” a service that supplies the homeless community across the metro.

“I’m a disabled veteran—three years in Iraq. Since I got home from the military, I’ve been helping people,” Evans said.

But now, Evans said he is facing difficulties running his organization after his truck was stolen from a Target on Camp Creek Parkway in East Point.

“I come out, and my truck is gone,” he told Spruill. “I didn’t think it was gone immediately; I thought I may have parked it in the wrong place.”

He added that the incident occurred around 3:15 in the afternoon -- in broad daylight. He also said he locked his car before he went inside the store.

With the loss of his truck, Evans said his life has become more difficult since he runs two organizations, his nonprofit and a massage business.

“It’s like they chopped my legs off,” said Evans.

East Point police are investigating the theft.

Evans started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

WSB-TV’s Larry Spruill contributed to this story

