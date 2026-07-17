Deputies seize stolen IDs, financial documents and drugs during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led deputies to uncover stolen identification cards, financial documents and illegal drugs during a recent investigation.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Crittenton stopped a vehicle after it was traveling in the wrong lane.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found multiple fake identification cards from different states, all featuring the passenger’s photograph but different names, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Those IDs matched numerous credit cards and stolen checks found inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also found forged checks, disguise items, notebooks filled with practiced signatures and other materials commonly used to carry out identity theft and forgery schemes, officials said.

“What began as a routine traffic stop for one of our deputies quickly uncovered an extensive fraud operation,” Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies also recovered illegal narcotics, including MDMA, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

The driver and passenger were arrested and face multiple felony charges. Their identities were not released.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said cases like this are a reminder that financial crimes can involve organized efforts to steal identities, forge documents and victimize innocent people.