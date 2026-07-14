Deputies encounter suspect with running chainsaw during drug bust

HALL COUNTY, GA — A Hall County husband and wife are facing multiple drug and child cruelty charges after investigators say a drug bust uncovered narcotics, a child living in deplorable conditions and a man armed with a running chainsaw.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said investigators went to the home of Adam and Brittany Hollis on Atlanta Highway to serve a search warrant as part of a drug investigation.

Deputies said they found the couple inside a shed on the property and announced they were there to conduct a lawful search, but the Hollises refused to open the door.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned Adam Hollis was burning methamphetamine in a toaster oven in an attempt to destroy evidence while Brittany Hollis tried to delay deputies from entering.

When investigators forced their way inside, Adam Hollis was standing with a running chainsaw.

“And when they did, they encountered Adam Hollis standing there with a running chainsaw. The blade was actively moving, and he did move towards them as the door opened,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson B.J. Williams said.

Deputies said Hollis dropped the chainsaw when ordered and no one was hurt.

Investigators said they found 23 grams of methamphetamine, 41 assorted pills, less than one ounce of marijuana and other narcotics packaged for sale.

Inside the home, deputies found the couple’s child, who is younger than 14, alone. According to the sheriff’s office, the home had no electricity and the floors, including the child’s bedroom, were covered in excrement.

“There was feces all over the floors of the house, including the floors in the child’s bedroom,” Williams said.

The child has been placed with a relative.

Adam and Brittany Hollis are each charged with multiple felony drug offenses, tampering with evidence and second-degree child cruelty.

Adam Hollis also faces an aggravated assault on an officer charge, while Brittany Hollis is additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Both remain in the Hall County Jail.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.