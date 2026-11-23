ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines passengers are facing another round of flight delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday morning, despite the airline resolving a technical issue that disrupted hundreds of flights over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, approximately 40 Delta flights had been canceled at the Atlanta airport, while another 70 were delayed. Those numbers continued to climb as travelers prepared for the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

The disruptions follow a major systems issue Sunday that resulted in nearly 1,100 flight delays and approximately 140 cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson. Nationwide, more than 1,300 Delta flights were delayed.

Delta says the problem involved its automated weight and balance system, which calculates the weight and balance of departing aircraft. The issue prompted a ground stop followed by hours of ground delays Sunday.

Although the airline says the system has been restored, passengers are still experiencing lingering disruptions.

“Technology just keeps having an issue, it’s so demoralizing,” traveler Genevieve Tofaskan said.

Joe Vogel, who was traveling to Boston, faced a wait of an hour and 45 minutes but said he was making the most of the situation.

“I’m not in a rush to get home, so we’re just hanging out with friends, so it’s all good,” Vogel said.

However, he expressed frustration with the repeated technical problems affecting air travel.

“There’s all of this new technology and it’s like, you know, couldn’t it help instead of hinder?” Vogel said.

Another traveler, Tommy Hillman, said he waited about an hour but appreciated Delta’s communication about the disruption.

“I did think it’s interesting that they gave a lot of details about what the problem was, I liked the transparency,” Hillman said.

Not every passenger experienced significant flight disruptions. Traveler Michaela Rucker said her biggest challenge Sunday was getting to the airport.

“The traffic was terrible on the highways,” Rucker said.

Meanwhile, Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Ricky Smith told 95.5 WSB that the airport’s new “Atlas Sphere” can provide travelers with information during difficult travel situations.

“Its a sphere similar to the sphere you see in Las Vegas, except its much, much smaller of course. It’s not an arena, it’s a digital display and that is used for a host of reasons,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the digital display can show airport wait times and other information passengers may need.

The latest disruptions come after a separate Federal Aviation Administration equipment malfunction earlier this month caused a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours. United Airlines also experienced a system outage days later that delayed departing flights.

Delta says approximately 70% of its schedule changes Sunday were related to the weight and balance system issue. The airline is now rebooking or refunding affected customers.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & MaryRyan Howarth contributed to this story.