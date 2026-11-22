ATLANTA — More than 1,300 Delta Air Lines flights were delayed nationwide Sunday after a technical problem disrupted one of the airline’s systems in Atlanta.

Delta says the outage affected its automated weight and balance system, which is used to calculate the weight and balance of departing aircraft.

As of 1:30 p.m., nearly 45% of Delta flights departing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were experiencing delays.

The airline says employees are using manual procedures to get flights off the ground while crews work to restore the system.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the delays were not connected to its air traffic systems.

The disruption comes as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving and follows a separate FAA equipment malfunction earlier this month that prompted a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours.

United Airlines also experienced a system outage days later that delayed departing flights.