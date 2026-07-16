DeKalb schools now under federal civil rights investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County School District is among 20 school districts across the country facing a new civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Education.

The investigation will examine the district’s policies and procedures for handling reports of sexual misconduct involving teachers and other staff members. It will also look into how the district responds to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault involving staff and students.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the investigation follows civil rights data submissions that indicate the district may not be handling reports of sexual misconduct appropriately.

Interim Superintendent Norman Saunce said the district has been notified of the investigation.

In a statement, Saunce said a letter from the U.S. Department of Education makes clear that the investigation does not mean there is evidence of wrongdoing by the district.

He also said allegations of misconduct are always reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.