DeKalb police searching for man accused of luring victims through Facebook Marketplace

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are searching for a man accused of luring victims through Facebook Marketplace, a section of the social media network dedicated to the sale of new and used items.

Officials say Regi Knight is responsible for setting up several armed robberies through Facebook Marketplace.

Police said the suspect would advertise older model vehicles and then rob the victims at gunpoint once they arrived.

Authorities consider Knight extremely dangerous. Anyone who encounters him is urged to call 911 immediately.

The department wants to remind citizens that all four DeKalb County Police precincts have been designated as safe zones for marketplace and online transactions.

Officials state that the Safe Exchange Zone is monitored 24 hours a day. It is free to use and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.









©2024 Cox Media Group