DeKalb murder convict captured in California after disappearing during trial

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man convicted of murder in DeKalb County has been captured in California after allegedly failing to pay his train fare.

Authorities say 27-year-old Davonte Fore was standing trial in 2024 for the murder of Skyler Gilmore when he was released on bond over the state’s objection. During the trial, Fore fled and disappeared.

Earlier this week, BART transit police in San Francisco stopped a man for alleged fare evasion. Authorities say the man gave officers a fake identification.

When officers fingerprinted him, they determined he was Fore.

Fore had been convicted of murder during the DeKalb County trial.

He is now being held at the Contra Costa County Jail in California while awaiting extradition back to DeKalb County.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.