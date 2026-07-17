DeKalb County opens cooling centers as weekend heat builds

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is opening four cooling centers to help residents stay safe as temperatures rise this weekend.

Residents can visit the following cooling centers:

South DeKalb Day Center at New Life Community Alliance — 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur, GA 30034

— 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur, GA 30034 Frontline Response — 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

— 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 Peace Baptist Church Annex — 3999 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30032

— 3999 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30032 Golden Door Event Center — 2944 Ember Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

All four cooling centers will be open Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday through Wednesday.

On Sunday, Frontline Response will be the only cooling center open.

The cooling centers are being opened to provide relief as temperatures are expected to climb this weekend.

WSB Radio’s Jordan D. Brown contributed to this story.