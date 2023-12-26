DeKalb County family remembers loved one killed before Christmas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — This Christmas, a DeKalb County family is remembering a loved one who was shot and killed a few weeks ago.

The family said the father of four was shot and killed outside his home in the Creekwood Hills subdivision off Boring Road in South Dekalb County.

Ashley Calhoun said Christmas doesn’t feel like Christmas without her fiancé and father of her children, Brandon Castlin, 34.

“This is our first time without him since we’ve been together. I don’t sleep at night. I wait up for him, knowing he’s not coming home,” she said.

Police said the shooting suspect stole Castlin’s Cadillac and his wallet.

It’s a reality Calhoun said their four kids can’t comprehend right now, especially during the holidays.

“My sons still cry for him. My four-year old really don’t understand. He says he can’t wait for Daddy to get out of heaven and come home. Our newborn was just six days old... he was only six days old,” she said.

Chris Simmons is Brandon’s older brother.

He said the last few weeks have been difficult for him, “It’s been a day at a time. We’ve been taking it a day at a time. Everyone has their moments.”

Simmons said they’re trying to honor his brother this Christmas, “What we’re going to do is make his favorite foods.”

Brandon’s mother Tammy Castlin said she doesn’t wish this pain on anybody, “I’m still having a hard time trying to actually process it. I’m devastated. I miss him. I truly do. I miss him. He was all about family. He loved his family. I just don’t understand how this happened.”

She has this to say to her son’s killer: “Why? Why would you take my son?”

Police are still looking for a suspect. They’re asking anyone with any information to give them a call.





©2023 Cox Media Group