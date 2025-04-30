DeKalb Co. residents encouraged to join security camera program to help police combat crime

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County residents and business owners are being encouraged to use a program called “Connect DeKalb County” that allows them to share security camera footage with police in an effort to combat crime.

Connect DeKalb County will help police to identify area cameras in the case an incident occurs, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

"Registering your cameras does not allow the DeKalb County Police Department access to your live video stream - it only enables investigators to know a camera is present at your location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur," Connect DeKalb County officials said.

Officials say a DeKalb County Police Department investigator will contact residents who register via email if they need assistance solving a crime in their area.

Participants may choose between two levels of camera integration:

Level One : Participants register their camera with DKPD which enables investigators to know a camera is present at a location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur.

: Participants register their camera with DKPD which enables investigators to know a camera is present at a location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur. Level Two: Participants have the option to voluntarily integrate their camera system allowing DKPD direct access to the camera feed. Integration is opt-in and subscription based, which allows 24-hour access to recorded footage/real time streaming.

According to DeKalb County police, there are 3,012 registered cameras and 8,732 integrated cameras with Connect DeKalb County.

The Connect Roswell initiative was conducted in 2024.

Residents can register their security cameras and link to Connect DeKalb County by clicking here.