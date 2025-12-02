Local

Deceased suspect pointed pellet air rifle at police in Bartow County standoff

By WSB Radio News Staff
Officer-involved shooting in Bartow County (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CARTERSVILLE, GA — The GBI is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Bartow County.

Sheriff’s deputies and the state fire marshals office executed a search warrant at a home in Cartersville in a death investigation on Monday evening.

39-year-old Dylan Burl Rice refused to come out of the home, and law enforcement deployed flash-bangs into the home.

Rice then came out of a back door holding what appeared to be a shotgun or rifle. When he pointed the gun at deputies, he was shot and killed.

Investigators later determined the gun Rice was holding was a pellet air rifle.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!