Deceased suspect pointed pellet air rifle at police in Bartow County standoff

CARTERSVILLE, GA — The GBI is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Bartow County.

Sheriff’s deputies and the state fire marshals office executed a search warrant at a home in Cartersville in a death investigation on Monday evening.

39-year-old Dylan Burl Rice refused to come out of the home, and law enforcement deployed flash-bangs into the home.

Rice then came out of a back door holding what appeared to be a shotgun or rifle. When he pointed the gun at deputies, he was shot and killed.

Investigators later determined the gun Rice was holding was a pellet air rifle.

No deputies were injured in the incident.