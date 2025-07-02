DEA seize 700 pounds of meth hidden inside cucumber boxes in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two men were arrested after DEA agents seized a large amount of methamphetamine that was hidden inside cucumber boxes in metro Atlanta.

More than 700 lbs. of methamphetamine that has a street value of $4.5 million was seized as two men were transporting drugs in a tractor-trailer to Gainesville, DEA Atlanta officials say.

“They put in the extra effort to actually break the meth down in smaller and smaller quantities, and actually attach them or glue them in the four corners of the boxes,” DEA Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Jae Chung said. “Keeping our communities safe is our highest priority.”

Chung says while it’s not unusual for cartels to hide drugs in produce, the two men went “the extra mile.”

DEA Atlanta officials say the methamphetamine was in flat packages which taped to the inner corners of cucumber boxes bound from Mexico. The packages were “slim enough to slip inside a file folder.” DEA Atlanta officials say 30,000 cukes were also trashed.

Andres Jasso, Jr., 37, of Brookhaven, Ga., and Rufino Pineda-Perez, 59, of Mexico, were arrested outside the warehouse and charged in a criminal complaint on Tuesday. Pineda-Perez is allegedly a citizen and national of Mexico with no legal status in the United States, officials add.

DEA seizes 700 pounds of meth in cucumber packages inside tractor-trailer (DEA Atlanta)

