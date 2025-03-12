Convicted child rapist sentenced in Cherokee County to 35 years in prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A convicted child rapist in Cherokee County was sentenced on March 5 to 35 years in prison followed by life on probation, for rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (3 counts), and cruelty to children in the first degree.

34-year-old Alexis Trinidad aka Elder Israel Perez of Marietta was convicted in January on charges of rape, child molestation, and cruelty to children.

The rape occurred in April of 2023 at a home in Acworth when the child was just 14-years old.

David Bailey, Assistant District Attorney with the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit Special Victims’ Unit says thanks to the testimony of the teen and another victim who was sexually assaulted in a different jurisdiction, the trial wrapped up quickly.

Perez was found guilty after a four-day trial.

“Outside of the underlying facts of this case, that a 14-year-old was violated by a 32-year-old man, the jury heard evidence that these crimes only came to light because the child could not bottle it up anymore and had resorted to self-harming,” said Assistant District Attorney David Bailey. “The horrible acts that this man committed upon a child caused physical injuries and lasting emotional trauma that she still endures to this day.”