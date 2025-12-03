$124 million proposal approved in effort to eliminate all roadway deaths in Douglas County by 2050

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A new plan has been approved by commissioners in Douglas County that calls for the elimination of all roadway deaths in the county by 2050.

Between 2020 and 2024, Douglas County saw 28,000 car crashes and 96 fatalities, officials said.

Douglas County DOT Director Suleman Rana says the “vision zero plan” is bold but necessary.

“Our thought process was that one death on our roads is one too many. We will aim high and do our best to do whatever we can to save each and every life,” Rana said.

The proposal identifies the most troubled areas in the county for roadway crashes and proposes more than $124 million to be made towards improvement efforts.

Officials plan to spread out those goals over the next two decades with annual reports tracking progress.