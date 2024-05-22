“Coming out like a Phoenix:” Fani Willis wins Democratic primary for Fulton County DA

ATLANTA — Fani Willis has won the Democratic primary for Fulton County District Attorney against Christian Wise Smith.

The AP projected Willis would win just after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke at Willis’ victory party Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

“We came out on the right side of history,” Dickens said. “The people said yes to Fani Wills everybody.”

Dickens praised the DA for putting her life and career on the line in prosecuting Former President Donald Trump.

“She’s been going through fire and coming out like a Phoenix,” Dickens said.

Willis delivered remarks shortly after Dickens, saying that the people of Fulton County delivered a strong and powerful message.

“There is no one above the law in this country, and there is no one beneath it,” Willis said.

Willis told her supporters that this victory is not the end of the road but the beginning.

“We’re in this fight for the long haul,” Willis said.

On Monday, Wise Smith took to the campaign trail telling voters he wants to be the next district attorney of Fulton County and accused the current DA of malfeasance.

“We can’t keep turning a blind eye to what’s going on in that office. Chaos. Corruption. It’s time for us in Fulton County to stand up and take our justice system back,” Wise Smith said.

Two weeks ago, Willis stood with a coalition of clergy outside historic Big Bethel AME Church and refuted accusations by some Republicans that her prosecution of Donald Trump is politically motivated.

“There ain’t no one above the law either. So I don’t care how rich you are. I don’t care how powerful you think you are. I don’t care how many times they threaten me. I will gladly leave this place knowing I did god’s work,” Willis said.



