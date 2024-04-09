Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., Georgia veteran who received Medal of Honor, dies at 97

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia veteran who received the Medal of Honor for his heroic acts on the battlefield during the Korean War has died.

Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. died peacefully in his sleep Monday morning with his wife by his side, according to The National Infantry Museum. He was 97.

“Ralph was beloved by all who were honored to meet him. He served faithfully on our National Advisory Board and was a constant support for the National Infantry Museum Foundation. While his accolades and awards are many, he is most often remembered as a man who was always ready to shake a Soldier’s hand and offer some kind words,” the museum wrote in a statement.

Puckett grew up in Tifton, Georgia and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. After he graduated, Puckett volunteered for the Army’s 8th Ranger Company.

President Joe Biden would award Puckett the Medal of Honor decades later for what happened next in his military career.

During the Korean War in Nov. 1950, Puckett and his 51-man unit began an attack on what was called Hill 205. Over two days, enemy forces directed mortar, machine gun and small arms fire against Puckett and his men in return.

Puckett received multiple wounds when the mortar rounds landed in his foxhole. He ordered his men to leave him behind and evacuated, but the soldiers refused.

The Rangers pulled Puckett from the foxhole and brought him to the bottom of the hill. Despite his injuries, Puckett continue to direct operations against enemy fire. He even intentionally ran across an open area several times to draw enemy fire and give the Rangers time, according to the White House.

“Korea is sometimes called the Forgotten War, but those men who were there under Lt. Puckett’s command, they will never forget his bravery. They will never forget that he was right by their side throughout every minute of it,” Biden said at Puckett’s Medal of Honor ceremony in 2021.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also attended the ceremony to honor Puckett’s heroic actions.

“Without the sacrifice of veterans including Col. Puckett and the 8th Army Ranger Company, the freedom and democracy we enjoy today … could not have blossomed in Korea,” he said.

Puckett retired from active duty in 1971 after 22 years of service and tours in Korea and Vietnam and moved to the Columbus area with his family.

In addition to the Medal of Honor, the colonel also received the following, according to his obituary:

Distinguished Service Cross, two Silver Stars, three Legions of Merit, two Bronze Stars with V device for valor, five Purple Hearts, 10 Air Medals and the World War II Victory Medal.

Combat Infantryman’s Badge with star – for Korea and Vietnam, the Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge, Glider Badge and the Colombian Lancero Ranger Badge from the most respected Ranger course in Latin America that he helped establish.

Puckett is survived by his wife Jeannie, daughter Martha, son Thomas, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and daughter Jean.

The National Infantry Museum will hold a celebration of life service for Puckett on April 20 at 11 a.m. Puckett’s family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the museum, Ralph Puckett Memorial Fund or other charities.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.