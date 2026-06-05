Cobb County schools host STEM-A-Palooza for educators across Georgia

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Schools is hosting educators from across Georgia for STEM-A-Palooza, a hands-on event focused on improving science and technology instruction.

Organizers said teachers are learning from one another and taking part in workshops designed to bring new tools and methods into the classroom.

Dr. Adam Casey said the event includes multiple hands-on stations for educators.

“3-D printers, we have heat presses, we have 3-D monitoring and lasers going on,” Casey said.

He said educators are also learning how to write grants and secure funding to bring similar technology into their own school districts.

The event runs through Friday.