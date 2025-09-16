Local

Cobb County inmate dies shortly after booking; cause of death under investigation

By Ashley Simmons
Cobb County Jail
COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of a 40-year-old inmate who died shortly after being booked into the county’s Adult Detention Center.

Officials identified the inmate as Kaleb Anderson. The sheriff’s office said Anderson had been receiving medical care for liver disease and remained under hospital care until his death.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined and is pending the results of an investigation by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anderson was being held on charges of reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children

