Cobb County hoping for hundreds of new poll workers ahead of presidential election

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County elections officials are pushing to register more poll workers before the upcoming presidential election.

Thursday marks National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and county officials are hoping to get hundreds of people signed up to volunteer in November.

New poll workers will be trained at the Cobb County Board of Elections.

“They learn how to turn on the equipment, get everything set up, get all the paperwork filled out,” Cobb County Director of Elections Tate Fall said.

The elections board is ready for what they hope will be an influx of volunteers.

Fall says people have been going online and registering all day.

“In Cobb, we have a portal, you set up an account, you put in your application and then you’ll be contacted by a supervisor,” she explained.

Less than 100 days out from the general election, historic voter turnout numbers are being expected, so Fall wants to have extra help on hand.

In July, Kesha Frelod said that she felt honored to help others cast their ballots.

“I’ve been a poll watcher since 2022 and I’ve been a poll worker since 2023,” Frelod said.

“In a large election like this, we’ll need new poll workers everywhere, so we’re really looking for people to really step up and serve their community,” Fall said.

Cobb County says they hope to start training workers by the end of August.