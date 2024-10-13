Cobb County babysitter faces assault and cruelty charges: neighbors shocked by arrest

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County babysitter remains in jail facing serious allegations of physically abusing the children she was hired to care for.

Friends and neighbors of 25-year-old Nohely Cabrera expressed shock and disappointment over the charges she faces.

Cabrera lived at the Cielo 325 Apartments in Austell and was known to babysit children in the area.

“To be honest, I couldn’t believe it. We know her personally. She’s really kind,” Catherine Arias, who is both a friend and neighbor of Cabrera said.

Cobb County arrest warrants revealed that Cabrera faced three counts of aggravated assault by strangulation, five counts of first-degree cruelty to children, and one count of battery.

Investigators began looking into Cabrera’s actions after receiving a call from a hospital earlier in the summer about a child with bruises.

One of the aggravated assault charges accused Cabrera of grabbing a victim’s neck with both hands and applying pressure.

In one of the cruelty to children charges, she was accused of pushing a child off a couch, causing him to land on his head.

Additionally, she faced a battery charge for allegedly hitting a two-year-old in the mouth, causing a busted lip.

Arias spoke on behalf of Cabrera, highlighting her positive reputation in the community.

“Lots of people are shocked. They don’t believe it. They’re like, she’s really sweet. She’s really kind. She says hi to everybody,” Arias said.

Cabrera is a native of Honduras and is well-liked for her dedication to babysitting and the care she provided to the children.

Neighbors emphasized her kind nature.

“She loves those children like they were her own kids. She has them nice and presentable. She does the kid’s hair,” Arias said.

According to jail records, Cabrera was also being held on an ICE detainer by the Department of Homeland Security.