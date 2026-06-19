Cleanup efforts underway after storm moved through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Cleanup efforts are underway on Friday after a storm moved through metro Atlanta, with downed trees and power outages reported across the region overnight.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 Georgia Power customers were without power. Officials say that number is now down to under 6,000. Metro Atlanta was under a tornado watch and other counties in Georgia including Meriwether and Upson, were under a tornado warning on Thursday.

A large tree fell onto a home on Curran Street in northwest Atlanta. According to officials, the people inside the home avoided injury and said the tree was scheduled to be removed last weekend, but the work was delayed.

A tree was also reported down on a building at Piedmont Park, and several trees fell onto I-285 in the Gresham Park area near I-20, according to officials. Trees were also reported down on roads in DeKalb County, and a large tree fell onto power lines in Fulton County.

In DeKalb County, a large tree fell onto power lines, blocking Candler Road in Panthersville.

In Fulton County, two trees were down in Piedmont Park, and one fell onto a building. Another tree fell onto apartments, officials said.

Flooding on I-285 southbound at East Ponce de Leon Avenue on Thursday caused multiple right lanes to be blocked, impacting traffic.