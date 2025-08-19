Clayton County Police celebrate seven-figure grant to make a PACT

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County Police Department is celebrating being awarded a million-dollar grant secured by U. S. Congressman David Scott to establish a new unit in the department.

Clayton County C.A.G.E Police

The funding was obtained by Georgia Rep. Scott through the FY26 Community Project Funding Grant and Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts says their successful proposal landed $1,031,000 for 15 brand-new vehicles to launch the Precinct Anti-Crime Taskforce--or PACT. PACT will work in partnership with the PD’s CAGE Unit (Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement), but instead of working countywide like CAGE, the vehicles in the new task force will be assigned only to the County’s four specific precincts.

Clayton County C.A.G.E Police

Roberts says this will help keep the community safe and strong.

“If we establish a precinct-based approach, we’re looking towards not only gang enforcement and reducing violent crime, but building relationships with our citizens so they can be a part of that solution,” says Chief Roberts.

Roberts says several of his officers are lining up to join the PACT, which will come with specialized education for them.

“They will have to go through a process of training and have the desire to work hand-in-hand with the community to solve any problems related to violent crime, gang enforcement, and gang reduction,” says Roberts.

The chief says that CAGE works across the county, and officers can be deployed to other areas based on what’s happening that day. By contrast, PACT’s cruisers will be designated to their assigned locales, giving the community and the cops a lot of opportunities to get to know each other.

Clayton County C.A.G.E Police car

“The vehicles will be dedicated to the specific officers assigned to that community every day,” says the chief. “If the officer changes precincts, that vehicle does not change with them.”

He wants residents who see the PACT cars in their neighborhoods to understand that these are officers who are highly trained and serious about service. The chief says the department is giving priority to the officers who’ve lived or attended school in Clayton County, and have already formed bonds in the community which will only strengthen over time.

He adds that the unit funded by this grant will be an important recruiting tool, particularly for young officers who want all the latest technology and equipment on the job. This generation of officers, Roberts says, is cognizant of the need to have a good work/life balance, which he believes will translate into genuine, trusted community relationships making residents feel secure. That trust, he says, will allow opportunities to suppress crime as well as connect with people on a more personal level, even steering those at risk away from gang life.

Clayton County

“Gang education with our young kids in the community, or just getting out the car, stopping at different areas and engaging to get intelligence but also to build relationships so we can partner with the community for assistance and not pull up cold and not have built some kind of relationships with our citizens,” says Roberts. “We thrive on our community interaction and activity, and we’re stronger for it.”

Roberts says the task force will launch no later than next year, as soon as the 15 vehicles are bought, kitted out, and ready to go.