Clayton County approves new charter school for students with special needs

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County School Board has approved a new Tapestry Public Charter School aimed at serving students with special needs.

The school, which currently operates in DeKalb County, serves grades 6–12 and includes a mix of neuro-typical and neuro-divergent students, including those with autism and ADHD.

Two board members opposed the plan, raising concerns about the lottery-based admissions system and whether students with severe disabilities would be adequately supported.

Tapestry Public Charter School plans to open a Clayton County campus in fall 2026 and is considering three possible locations.

