Local

Clayton County approves new charter school for students with special needs

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
(Jianbi/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County School Board has approved a new Tapestry Public Charter School aimed at serving students with special needs.

The school, which currently operates in DeKalb County, serves grades 6–12 and includes a mix of neuro-typical and neuro-divergent students, including those with autism and ADHD.

Two board members opposed the plan, raising concerns about the lottery-based admissions system and whether students with severe disabilities would be adequately supported.

Tapestry Public Charter School plans to open a Clayton County campus in fall 2026 and is considering three possible locations.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!