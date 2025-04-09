City of Dunwoody begins next phase of major street paving project

DUNWOODY, GA — The city of Dunwoody is currently underway with the next phase of a 20-year plan, started in 2008, to resurface all its streets.

This year, 23 streets will be paved, covering 10 lane miles.

Assistant City Manager Jay Nivicki says the cost of the work is covered by T-SPLOST funds, as well as some grant dollars from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This year’s work has a budget of just over $3M.

Vinicki says the current slate of roads are in the Ashford Chase and Dunwoody North neighborhoods, as well as the northern end of Tilly Mill Road. Check the city website for specific paving schedules and updates.

