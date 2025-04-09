Local

City of Dunwoody begins next phase of major street paving project

By WSB Radio News Staff
Weekend Traffic Outlook: Overnight paving operations on GA-400 could cause delays (Sergii Petruk/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DUNWOODY, GA — The city of Dunwoody is currently underway with the next phase of a 20-year plan, started in 2008, to resurface all its streets.

This year, 23 streets will be paved, covering 10 lane miles.

Assistant City Manager Jay Nivicki says the cost of the work is covered by T-SPLOST funds, as well as some grant dollars from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This year’s work has a budget of just over $3M.

Vinicki says the current slate of roads are in the Ashford Chase and Dunwoody North neighborhoods, as well as the northern end of Tilly Mill Road. Check the city website for specific paving schedules and updates.

Paving schedules for specific streets can be found on the city’s website.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!