Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory testing potential peanut allergy treatment

ATLANTA — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University are participating in a national study testing a potential treatment for peanut allergies.

Dr. Brian Vickery said participants receive small doses of peanut protein delivered through a metal stamp applied to the skin.

Researchers said the study could help expand treatment options for people living with peanut allergies.

“It is estimated that a food allergy sends a patient to the emergency room with an allergic reaction approximately every 1-3 minutes in the U.S.,” Vickery said.

Researchers said they hope the study leads to new ways to treat food allergies and potentially reduce the severity of allergic reactions.

It is unclear how long the study will take place.