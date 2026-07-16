Childhood trauma linked to loneliness, anxiety and relationship challenges, UGA study finds

ATHENS, GA — A new University of Georgia study suggests childhood experiences could have a lasting impact on adult romantic relationships.

Researchers studied more than 200 couples and found that people who reported more adverse childhood experiences, including a parent routinely yelling or shoving them, experiencing hunger or parental divorce, also reported greater feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety as adults.

“The more they had these adverse childhood experiences the worse their mental health was,” lead researcher Analisa Arroyo said.

The study found those same individuals, especially women, reported more difficulty engaging in behaviors that help maintain relationships.

Arroyo said adverse childhood experiences examined in the study included the death of a parent, parental divorce, substance abuse in the home and physical, emotional or sexual abuse.

She said couples who struggled to communicate or did not feel supported reported lower relationship satisfaction overall.

Arroyo said the effects can be addressed through intentional daily efforts.

“Such as showing affection, showing trust, just noticing our partner when they walk into the room, so it’s not these big, big conversations that we’re having, it’s the really small things that we’re doing daily,” Arroyo said.

She also said improving communication skills as a couple can help counteract some of the effects of adverse childhood experiences.

“Our past continues to affect us and that’s just a part of our story, but by doing really small things with our partners and being intentional, we’re helping our relationship,” Arroyo said.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.