Chick-fil-A shares next steps after loyalty account breach

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is sharing steps customers should take after some Chick-fil-A One loyalty program accounts were affected by a data breach.

The company recommends customers reset their Chick-fil-A passwords and monitor their credit reports and account statements for any suspicious activity.

Chick-fil-A said it detected suspicious login activity between June 17 and June 19 after hackers launched an automated attack against its website and mobile app.

According to the company, the incident affected certain Chick-fil-A One accounts. Potentially exposed information includes customers’ names, email addresses, birthdays, phone numbers, addresses, Chick-fil-A One membership numbers, mobile pay numbers and the last four digits of credit and debit cards.

In response to the breach, Chick-fil-A said it forced logouts on affected accounts, removed any saved payment methods, restored affected Chick-fil-A One account balances and added additional rewards.

The company has not said how many customers were affected.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.