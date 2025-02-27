Local

CDC says this year’s flu vaccine was less effective than usual

By WSB Radio News Staff
Sick person
Flu surge FILE PHOTO: Flu is surging across the country and is at the highest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Burlingham - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — New data from the Atlanta based CDC shows this year’s flu vaccine was less effective than most years.

The vaccine is usually 40% to 60% effective.

However, this year preliminary data shows in adults it was anywhere between 36% to 54% effective. In children, that range was 32%-60%.

Even though the efficacy wasn’t as high as hoped, it did offer some protection.

The report shows those who did get the shot were less likely to have serious complications compared to those who were not vaccinated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!