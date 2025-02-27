CDC says this year’s flu vaccine was less effective than usual

ATLANTA, GA — New data from the Atlanta based CDC shows this year’s flu vaccine was less effective than most years.

The vaccine is usually 40% to 60% effective.

However, this year preliminary data shows in adults it was anywhere between 36% to 54% effective. In children, that range was 32%-60%.

Even though the efficacy wasn’t as high as hoped, it did offer some protection.

The report shows those who did get the shot were less likely to have serious complications compared to those who were not vaccinated.