Busy road reopens today in final phase to replace bridges over GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A busy road over Georgia 400 that has been closed for almost a year will reopen on Friday afternoon.

Crews will reopen Pitts Bridge Road in Sandy Springs in the last phase of a project to improve bridges over Ga. 400.

The new Pitts Bridge Road will have taller and wider structures along with a new multi-use path and sidewalk.

Drivers who live in the area are happy to see the road reopen. One mom who lives in a neighborhood on one side of the bridge was forced to detour to get her kids to school and their activities on the opposite side.

“About 15 minutes every way. Any time I go anywhere, I lose about 15 minute,” Brittany Van Rensburg told Gehlbach.

The Georgia Department of Transportation started replacing three aging bridges over Ga. 400 as part of the upcoming project to add new express lanes.

The Kimball Bridge Road and Roberts Drive bridges have reopened in the last couple of months. Pitts Road is the third and final piece.

Some neighbors did admit they liked having a more private community cut-off from the other side and enjoyed less traffic. But they are excited to have their connection back.

“It’s been a long wait,” Freda Brazle said.

GDOT says the road will reopen by the end of Friday afternoon, but it could come sooner in the day.