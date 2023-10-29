Busy north Ga. highway shut down as crews repair water main break

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have shut down a road due to a water main break.

Cumming police said crews are repairing a water main break in front of the Forsyth County Board of Education on Dahlonega Highway.

Officials have shut down the road from Pilgrim Road to Dr. Dunn Road.

It is unclear what caused the break.

Officials have not said how many homes and businesses are affected by the incident.

Drivers are advised to use Pilgrim Road and Antioch Road or Bettis Tribble Gap Road toward Spot Road to avoid the closure.

The road is expected to remain closed until Sunday afternoon.

