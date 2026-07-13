Boil water advisory remains in effect after East Point water main repairs

EAST POINT, GA — A boil water advisory remains in effect in East Point even though repairs have been completed on a water main break on Headland Drive.

The city said water quality testing must still be completed, and the results must be reviewed by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division before the advisory can be lifted.

East Point residents may also experience temporary low water pressure over the next few hours.

The water main break caused a sinkhole on Headland Drive, making the roadway unsafe.

Headland Drive remains closed between Plantation Drive and Bryant Drive until road restoration work is complete.