Boil water advisory impacting thousands in metro Atlanta area

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A boil water advisory is in effect for residents and businesses in two metro Atlanta cities on Friday.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management say the boil water advisory is being issued in the city of South Fulton and Fairburn.

"This advisory is out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public notice. This advisory is currently impacting 47,800 customers," Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said.

Officials say this is due to power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management advises customers to boil water for one minute before using it.

“Even if water service appears normal, residents within the impacted area should continue following advisory guidance until DWM officially announces the advisory has been lifted,” Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said.

Officials say people can utilize the interactive map of the impacted area by viewing the DWM Public Alerts Map link.

It is unclear how long the boil water advisory will be in effect.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.